Blacks Solicitors recognised as one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work For

Leading law firm Blacks Solicitors, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 Best Company To Work For.

The Best Companies to Work For accreditations acknowledge and celebrate organisations that demonstrate a commitment to achieving high levels of employee engagement. Blacks earned several top rankings including:

Overall accreditation of a 3 Star World Class Organisation (the highest ranking that can be achieved) #4 Best Law Firm to Work For in the UK#22 Best Mid-Sized Company to Work For in the UK#12 Best Company to Work For in Yorkshire & The Humber

These accolades highlight the Leeds-based firm’s ongoing commitment to creating a supportive, dynamic, and progressive work environment for its team.

Tom Moyes, Training Partner at Blacks, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be recognised as one of the best companies to work for in the UK. This achievement is a direct reflection of the talent, dedication, and hard work of everyone at Blacks Solicitors.

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and creating a workplace culture that promotes wellbeing, growth, and community spirit is a core part of our ethos. This recognition only motivates us further to continue improving and ensure we remain an exceptional place to work and thrive.”

The Best Companies to Work For accreditations are renowned for showcasing organisations that excel in their approach to workplace culture and employee satisfaction. The ranking process involves in-depth employee surveys and extensive analysis of workplace policies, ensuring that only companies with genuine and sustained excellence are honoured.

The firm’s dedication to providing opportunities for professional growth, along with its focus on employee wellbeing has set it apart as one of the leading firms in the sector. Beth Laidler, Partner in the Real Estate team, added: “Blacks Solicitors has long been committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive environment where all team members feel valued and encouraged to succeed and reach their full personal and professional potential. It is a place where everyone belongs, has a part to play, and a voice that is heard.”

The Leeds based legal practice was also recently recognised in The Lawyer’s UK Top 200 Law Firms, placing 177 out of more than 10,000 firms nationally.

Blacks Solicitors is a 27 partner firm providing a wide range of legal services to commercial and private clients in Yorkshire and across the UK. With over 200 employees, the Firm continues to go from strength to strength.

For more information on the accreditation visit b.co.uk/companies/blacks-solicitors and to find out more about Blacks Solicitors, please visit www.lawblacks.com.