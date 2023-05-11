Biggest Harrogate charity evening of the year raises amazing £160k for children's hospice

The annual Glitter Ball at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate saw revellers enjoying a sparkling evening of entertainment and glamour.

The black-tie event was hosted by Nick Hancock, Your Harrogate radio, and included a champagne reception and dinner, multiple auctions and games, with live music and entertainment from The Rebel Sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the event has raised more than £160,000 for the Martin House which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions in Yorkshire, providing free care at its hospice, in hospitals and in people’s own homes.

Guests at this year's Glitter Ball charity event at Rudding Park in Harrogate.

Speaking afterwards, Jon Hughes, managing director of HARIBO, which supported the event, said: “It was an honour to support the Martin House Glitter Ball – their biggest fundraising event of the year.

"Throughout the evening there was such a positive atmosphere and the turnout was fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We feel privileged to be a long-standing partner of Martin House and feel proud to have supported them and helped raise more than £160k.

"The funds will help Martin House to continue their amazing and important work.”

Rebecca Wynne, director of income generation and Clair Holdsworth, chief executive of Martin House at this year's Glitter Ball charity event at Rudding Park in Harrogate

Maddie Bentley, events manager at Martin House, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people at our Glitter Ball having a fantastic time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to thank all of our sponsors, guests and our Glitter Ball committee, who worked so hard to make the evening such a huge success.”

More information at: www.martinhouse.org.uk

Beth Hughes and Jon Hughes, managing director at HARIBO UK and Ireland at the Glitter Ball charity event at Rudding Park in Harrogate.