Biggest Harrogate charity evening of the year raises amazing £160k for children's hospice
A Harrogate charity event has raised an incredible £160k in a single night to support the important work of Martin House Children’s Hospice.
The annual Glitter Ball at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate saw revellers enjoying a sparkling evening of entertainment and glamour.
The black-tie event was hosted by Nick Hancock, Your Harrogate radio, and included a champagne reception and dinner, multiple auctions and games, with live music and entertainment from The Rebel Sounds.
So far, the event has raised more than £160,000 for the Martin House which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions in Yorkshire, providing free care at its hospice, in hospitals and in people’s own homes.
Speaking afterwards, Jon Hughes, managing director of HARIBO, which supported the event, said: “It was an honour to support the Martin House Glitter Ball – their biggest fundraising event of the year.
"Throughout the evening there was such a positive atmosphere and the turnout was fantastic.
"We feel privileged to be a long-standing partner of Martin House and feel proud to have supported them and helped raise more than £160k.
"The funds will help Martin House to continue their amazing and important work.”
Maddie Bentley, events manager at Martin House, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people at our Glitter Ball having a fantastic time.
“We’d like to thank all of our sponsors, guests and our Glitter Ball committee, who worked so hard to make the evening such a huge success.”
More information at: www.martinhouse.org.uk