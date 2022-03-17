Big name Harrogate brand confirmed as Business Awards drink sponsor

Marcus Black says that he is "thrilled" that Slingsby is supporting the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards. (1809261AM24)

Slingsby will provide the drinks reception at the black-tie awards ceremony, which will be hosted by Harry Gration MBE at Pavilions of Harrogate on June 30.

Marcus Black, co-founder of Spirit of Harrogate, which owns the Slingsby brand, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting the Harrogate Business Excellence Awards this year as drinks sponsor.

“After a difficult couple of years for all, it will be great to get together to showcase the fantastic businesses we have here in our hometown and all they have done for our community.

“As a proud Harrogate brand inspired by our spa town heritage, we’re truly excited to celebrate the wonderful companies and people who have worked together to make Harrogate such a brilliant place to live and work. Cheers to a great night!”

The awards, which are in their 17th year, are the highlight of the region’s business calendar and are open to businesses based across the Harrogate District, Wetherby, Tadcaster, and surrounding areas.

The first entries have already been received, but there are still several weeks left to get your nominations in. The deadline for entries is Friday, April 29, and judging is scheduled to take place the following week.

Senior Editor of the Harrogate Advertiser Series, Matt Reeder, said: “We are delighted to have the support of such a business heavyweight as Slingsby and we look forward to celebrating with them and the Harrogate business community later this summer.

“It is exciting to see the entries coming in and I can’t wait to get stuck in with my other judges and start to read through your wonderful stories of business excellence.”

There are 14 categories, and entering is easy – just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and follow the links.

A shortlist for each category will be revealed in a special edition of the newspaper on Thursday, May 12.

A gala night of celebration will be held in Harrogate on Thursday, June 30.

The awards’ headline sponsor is Knaresborough-based electric heating specialist Ignition Group, which is supporting the event this year for the first time.

Each individual category has its own sponsor. The award for Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, for example, is sponsored by Harrogate-based apprenticeship provider VQ Solutions.

Andrew Gilmour, director of VQ Solutions, said: “Having had the pleasure of working with so many fantastic companies and apprentices in the Harrogate area and watching their businesses grow and their apprentices develop we are thrilled to be sponsoring the Apprentice of the Year.

“As we all look to the future we know the value that apprentices bring to a business and we are delighted to be able to celebrate this.”

There are still other sponsorship opportunities available – contact [email protected] for details.