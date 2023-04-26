Bettys & Taylors Group in major tree planting partnership with the Woodland Trust in the heart of the Dales

Snaizeholme forms part of a flagship habitat restoration and protection scheme which will see up to 50,000 trees planted that will sequester carbon as they grow, as part of Bettys & Taylors five-year commitment to support the Woodland Trust.

The project will regenerate and restore vital environmental ecosystems, transforming the treeless landscape with a mixture of native broad-leafed trees, as well as supporting the local population of red squirrels and woodland birds, and restoring upland peat bog to help mitigate against flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice Tollan, Sustainable Development Specialist at Taylors, said: “As a family business that relies on agriculture for much of our produce, we have a long commitment to protecting our environment.

Yorkshire family business Bettys & Taylors Group has announced a new partnership with the Woodland Trust at its ambitious woodland creation project at Snaizeholme.

"Our Trees for Life campaign was launched in 1990 and since then we’ve supported the planting of over seven million trees in both the UK and in tea and coffee growing regions around the world.

"We’re proud to have worked with the Woodland Trust for many years on tree planting initiatives across the UK and we’re pleased to partner together on this latest unique project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Snaizeholme will not only create one of the largest new woodlands in England, helping in the combat against climate change, but will also improve ecological connectivity by establishing natural corridors which link habitats together.”

Pip Greensmith, Head of Partnerships for the Woodland Trust, added: “Snaizeholme offers a chance for us to boost biodiversity at a time when the natural world is in crisis.

"Tree planting and habitat restoration will boost the water quality of the river and beck, safeguarding habitats for species such as otter, as well as attracting birds such as herons, grey wagtails, kingfishers and dippers.

"It’s great to see Bettys & Taylors Group invest in nature-based solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bettys was founded in Harrogate in 1919 and employs more than 1,500 people in a wide variety of roles.