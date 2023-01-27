Bettys of Harrogate pulls out all the stops with this year's range of incredible handcrafted Easter eggs and treats

The famous, family-owned Harrogate brand is renowned for pulling out all the stops at the Easter season – and for the brilliant craftsmanship of its exquisite eggs, cakes and novelties.

Available at its shops on Parliament Street and RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate – as well as its stores across North Yorkshire – Bettys prides itself on creating handcrafted Easter treats that would be A-listers if they were celebrities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is our guide to the top four Easter gifts from Bettys

Harrogate Bettys Easter treat range - The Classic Milk Chocolate Egg.

1 The Classic:

An elegant Milk Chocolate Egg hand-decorated with royal icing flowers and traditional chocolate piping.

1cm high, 350g in weight.

2 The Egg:

Harrogate Bettys Easter treat range - The Cake.

A Spring Bloom Egg made with elegant eau de nil coloured white chocolate and hand-decorated with royal icing flowers and a silver shimmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19cm high, 320g in weight.

3 The Cake

Hand-decorated soft, buttery almond sponge cake with a pretty spring bluebell design in royal icing and raspberry preserve and buttercream.

Harrogate Bettys Easter treat range - The Hamper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13cm in diameter, 500g in weight.

4 The Hamper

A taste of Easter Hamper including simnel fruit cake portions, milk and white rabbits, chocolate sugar-coated miniature eggs, spiced Easter biscuit box and Easter Egg butter biscuit.

Hamper 30x28cm in dimension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Bettys Easter treat range - A Spring Bloom Egg.

Bettys recently celebrated winning a prestigious award as Britain’s specialist shop of the year after the general public voted it the best in the UK in the Food & Travel Magazine awards which have been held since 2012.