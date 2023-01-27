Bettys of Harrogate pulls out all the stops with this year's range of incredible handcrafted Easter eggs and treats
Here is the first glimpse of Bettys fabulous Easter treats for 2023.
The famous, family-owned Harrogate brand is renowned for pulling out all the stops at the Easter season – and for the brilliant craftsmanship of its exquisite eggs, cakes and novelties.
Available at its shops on Parliament Street and RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate – as well as its stores across North Yorkshire – Bettys prides itself on creating handcrafted Easter treats that would be A-listers if they were celebrities.
Here is our guide to the top four Easter gifts from Bettys
1 The Classic:
An elegant Milk Chocolate Egg hand-decorated with royal icing flowers and traditional chocolate piping.
1cm high, 350g in weight.
2 The Egg:
A Spring Bloom Egg made with elegant eau de nil coloured white chocolate and hand-decorated with royal icing flowers and a silver shimmer.
19cm high, 320g in weight.
3 The Cake
Hand-decorated soft, buttery almond sponge cake with a pretty spring bluebell design in royal icing and raspberry preserve and buttercream.
13cm in diameter, 500g in weight.
4 The Hamper
A taste of Easter Hamper including simnel fruit cake portions, milk and white rabbits, chocolate sugar-coated miniature eggs, spiced Easter biscuit box and Easter Egg butter biscuit.
Hamper 30x28cm in dimension.
Bettys recently celebrated winning a prestigious award as Britain’s specialist shop of the year after the general public voted it the best in the UK in the Food & Travel Magazine awards which have been held since 2012.
More information: www.bettys.co.uk