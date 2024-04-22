'Best ever' Record Store Day for independent Harrogate shop as long line of customers forms on pavement
The owner of P&C Music at Devonshire Place on Skipton Road said this year’s celebration of vinyl records saw people waiting on the pavement on Saturday from 3am before doors opened at 8am.
Hailing it the “best ever” RSD, Peter Robinson said he was hopeful his long-standing shop which, first opened 30 years ago, had received a major boost to business.
"This year’s RSD was our best ever,” he said.
"I met some lovely people who, I hope, will become regular customers, instead of just visiting for RSD.
"It’s important because it is repeat trade which gives us the financial security to take part in Record Store Day.”
More than 260 shops in the UK hosted Record Store Day 2024 an annual event launched in 2007 to "celebrate the culture of the independently-owned record store.”
The event has become famous for offering music fans a welter of exclusive vinyl releases – available only in stores and for purchase in person.
This annual celebration of indie record store culture is expected to deliver a £9.7m boost to record shops, helping secure the future of one of the key pillars of grassroots music culture.
Among the 443 exclusive releases this year were a Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan split 7”single, The 1975 Live at Gorilla, Ringo Starr’s Crooked Boy EP with four new tracks and a reissue of Young Father’s Mercury Award-winning debut album Dead.
More information: https://www.pandcmusic.co.uk/