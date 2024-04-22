'Best ever' Record Store Day for independent Harrogate shop as long line of customers forms on pavement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of P&C Music at Devonshire Place on Skipton Road said this year’s celebration of vinyl records saw people waiting on the pavement on Saturday from 3am before doors opened at 8am.

Hailing it the “best ever” RSD, Peter Robinson said he was hopeful his long-standing shop which, first opened 30 years ago, had received a major boost to business.

"This year’s RSD was our best ever,” he said.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People waiting on the pavement outside P&C Music shop in Harrogate on Saturday before doors opened at 8am for Record Store Day 2024. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I met some lovely people who, I hope, will become regular customers, instead of just visiting for RSD.

"It’s important because it is repeat trade which gives us the financial security to take part in Record Store Day.”

More than 260 shops in the UK hosted Record Store Day 2024 an annual event launched in 2007 to "celebrate the culture of the independently-owned record store.”

The event has become famous for offering music fans a welter of exclusive vinyl releases – available only in stores and for purchase in person.

Counter culture - Owner Peter Robinson inside P&C Music shop in Harrogate as the door is opened on Record Store Day 2024. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This annual celebration of indie record store culture is expected to deliver a £9.7m boost to record shops, helping secure the future of one of the key pillars of grassroots music culture.