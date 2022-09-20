Beer legend in town as Harrogate Beer Week is launched with feast of events

Harrogate Beer Week highlight: British Beer Writer of the Year Pete Brown is in town to talk about his latest book Clubland: How the Working Men’s Club Shaped Britain at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen on Tuesday night.

As well as beer tastings aplenty, the next six days will see renowned beers, breweries and personalities in the spotlight in a wide variety of Harrogate bars and venues.

Running from September 19-25, one of the highlights will see likable author, beer industry insider and keen indie music fan Pete Brown visit Harrogate in person.

Named British Beer Writer of the Year in 2009, 2012, 2016 and 2021, tonight, Tuesday, September 20,the witty and knowledgable Pete will present a talk about his latest book - Clubland: How the Working Men’s Club Shaped Britain.

The event takes place at 7pm at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen.

Harrogate Beer Week is sponsored by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and created by Harrogate-based Rachel Auty - founder of beer equality project Women On Tap and head of marketing at Brew York.

Among the highlights are:

Harrogate Beer Tour with a visit to five of Harrogate's best and most unique bars on offer ranging from a micro pub to a brewery (all week, booking advised).

North v South tap takeover at The Harrogate Tap (all week).

Design a pump clip for a new beer at the Tap on Tower Street as Oliver of Roosters and Kayleigh of The Tap work to create a beer for Halloween.

Cask classics v keg kings at the Little Ale House as customers are invited to sample classic casks beers and modern keg bangers (all week).

Catch fish n chip restaurant in Harrogate presents beer and fish dish pairings with with Richard Park from The Little Ale House.

Cedar Court Hotel pairs with Cold Bath Brewing Co for a special evening of charcuterie meat and cheese boards in the fabulous tipi (Wednesday, September 21 only).

Roosters Brewery Tap Room presents a brief history of hops and a tutored walk through six different beers and the hop varieties with Rooster’s Head Brewer and self-proclaimed hop geek, Ol Fozard (Thursday, September 22 only).