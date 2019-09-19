Beer & gin event at Harrogate Theatre for UCI cycling championships

Harrogate Theatre is launching an exciting new arts, beer and gin event called Culture Hop tomorrow, Friday and Saturday to keep everyone entertained during the UCI cycling championships - and raise money for this magnificent arts hub's restoration appeal.

This much-loved Victorian building’s first-ever beer, gin and arts festival will also feature a programme live music performances by local artists.

To be held tomorrow, Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21, the theatre’s head of communications, Rachel Auty said: “We’re transforming our grade II listed building at the heart of Harrogate into a treasure trove of local beers, craft gins, and bitesize culture.

“It’s the first of its kind for Harrogate Theatre, and I’m really excited to see how we can bring the building to life in this way.”



The ticket-only event will utilise two floors of the magnificent building designed by one of the Victorian era’s greatest theatre architects, Frank Tugwell.

In the Stalls Bar, the theatre has curated a special craft beer fridge, featuring a range of cans from local brewers.



In the stunning Circle Bar, the theatre has created a guest cask ales room, showcasing beers from Harrogate Brewing Company, Daleside, Roosters, Saltaire, Turning Point, Brass Castle, and Nomadic Brewing. Cask ale will also be served from the little sweet shop in the theatre foyer.



The main auditorium itself will be transformed into something of a gin palace.



Around the building, the festival will be enhanced by short sets of live performance from Rachael Halliwell and Millie Gaston, and live music from Jordan Larkin.



Harrogate Theatre is grateful to Daleside Brewery, Stray FM, Signarama, Saltaire, Raworths, Dynamic Networks, Alpaca, Phil&Ben, and SteadyGo for their support with the event.

Booking is advised online at harrogatetheatre.co.uk or call 01423 502116.

