Bedmax appoints new North of England Sales Manager

Bedmax Ltd has appointed Darren Mottershead from Bramham, as Sales Manager for their North of England region to support the company’s retail network in the North, and to develop the sales of the growing range of Bedmax products.

Darren joins Britain’s foremost equine bedding manufacturer with a wealth of experience in sales management, marketing, and communication across a broad spectrum of retail sectors, including the pet and equestrian products industry. Having worked for NAF Equine Supplies, and more recently Perry Equestrian in sales roles, he also spent three years with the British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) where he was responsible for the planning, organisation, and expansion of BETA International, the largest equestrian trade show in the UK.

In welcoming the latest member of the growing Bedmax team Bedmax Managing Director, Tim Smalley said: “Darren has an excellent track record in retail sales and support in the North of England, but even more importantly he shares our passion for the care and welfare of horses, and he completely understands our mission to offer our retail customers the highest possible quality of products and service. He is an ideal fit for Bedmax, and I know that his knowledge and experience will be integral to the ongoing growth of our sales across the North of England.”

Based in Bramham, near Weatherby, Darren is himself a passionate equestrian, competing and showing across the North. As a horse owner himself devoted to all things equestrian, this is the key that matches Darren’s talents and interests perfectly to his new role.

Darren Mottershead - Bedmax North of England Sales Manager

“I am very excited to be joining such a well-established and noted brand within the equine industry. And I am looking forward to further building strong relationships with our trade and retail outlets across the North of England, many of whom I already know well.”

“Going forward my aim is to further develop the brand, expand sales in the North across our whole portfolio, and open up the major potential markets for our non-bedding products including Hotmax fuel logs and Catmax litter.”

Bedmax Ltd began making purpose-made shavings for equine bedding in 2000 and today manufactures its products from dedicated production plants in Northumberland, Nottinghamshire, and Hampshire. Bedmax is possibly unique in the scope and spread of its national UK-wide network of retailers, and exports to a growing number of countries throughout the world. In addition to its original large flake bedding Bedmax, other products within the portfolio include Littlemax small flake shavings, Stockmax pine shavings, Strawmax straw pellet bedding, Catmax straw pellet litter, and Hotmax heat logs.