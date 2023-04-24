BBC TV viewers to watch North Yorks company on hit show with Masterchef's Gregg Wallace

Helmed by Gregg Wallace, Bedale-based HECK! Food is the star of the show on BBC 2’s Inside the Factory tomorrow night.

A special vegan edition of the popular show will see HECK’s very own sausage scientist, Calum Smith, help Gregg through the process of creating delicious vegan sausages, as well as revealing the secret behind the best bite for its bangers.

It was Gregg’s second visit to HECK! HQ. The first time in 2018, he saw how its popular 97% pork sausages are made

“It was great to see Gregg again” said Calum.

“We work hard to get every aspect of the sausage perfect in every way and our “bite” test is effectively a really scientific way to check the expected snap the sausage delivers.”

More than 90,000 vegan sausages go down the line each day at the family-owned business, which was set up in 2013 to shake up the traditional sausage market.

Gregg also harvested fresh crops from HECK!’s ground-breaking vertical farm, which is trialling different types of leafy vegetables, grown under carefully controlled heat and lighting, as part of the company’s journey to zero carbon.

This type of vegetable production decreases air miles and use of water, whilst being able to grow vegetables without added fertilisers.