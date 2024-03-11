BBC TV Masterchef judge in glowing review for Harrogate cafe in garden centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jay Rayner, who presents BBC Radio 4’s Kitchen Cabinet, wrote in The Observer that Paradise at Daleside "wasn't a normal café in a garden centre, thank heavens – it’s halfway to paradise."

Launched in 2022 by the brilliant former Michelin-starred team of Frances Atkins, celebrated from her days as chef of the Yorke Arms at Ramsgill in Nidderdale, John Tullett and Roger Olive, the cafe can be found at Daleside Nurseries on Ripon Road on the way out of Killinghall.

In his article, which also appeared online at The Guardian, the Masterchef BBC judge and food expert Rayner said the business boasted "precise and generous cookery".

Jay Rayner, who presents BBC Radio 4’s Kitchen Cabinet, wrote in The Observer that Paradise cafe at Daleside Nurseries in Harrogate was " halfway to paradise." (Picture contributed)

It's not the first time that Jay Rayner, who graduated from Leeds University in 1988 and discovered the writing bug while editor of its student newspaper, has championed the food scene in Harrogate and Yorkshire in public.

In 2023, the multi-talented critic, book writer and presenter brought BBC Radio 4’s Kitchen Cabinet to Masham for an episode.

In 2020, Rayner told the Harrogate Advertiser that the range and quality of restaurants in the north and Yorkshire "had exploded" in recent years.

Open five days a week, Paradise offers breakfast, brunch and lunch and centres around simplicity and seasonality, taking the very best ingredients and respectfully combining them to deliver the most incredible flavours.

Brilliant team at Harrogate's Paradise cafe - The former Michelin-starred team of Frances Atkins, John Tullett and Roger Olive. (Picture contributed)

Frances and Roger – two chefs of notable Michelin acclaim – provide customers with the freshest dishes, cooked using the finest local ingredients while John offers professional charm and a generous nature which has seen customers return time and again.

Rayner was also full of praise for the garden centre itself in his review, describing Daleside Nurseries as a "garden centre on the edge of Harrogate, where nothing bad can ever happen. "

Paradise at Daleside opens five days a week from 9am to 5pm, closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Essential information

For table reservations, telephone 01423 877109.

Reservations for lunch are highly advisable.