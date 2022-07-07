Barber praises Knaresborough

Alex Tabor marked the milestone of the Barber Asylum with a party at the High Street-based site.

“It’s been a fantastic experience being part of the Knaresborough business community,” Alex told The Post.

“I won’t say I’ve enjoyed every second, especially the recession, caused by the banking crisis in 2008, and the last couple of years with Covid has been very tough.

“We lost a couple of staff members during lockdown and have really struggled to replace them - there seems to be a real shortage of barbers.

“Business has recovered very well post pandemic and we are looking to employ more staff.”

He added: “The business community has really come together since the Knaresborough BID failed, primarily due to the work of Natalie Horner and Annie Wilkinson-Gill with the Knaresborough Business Collective.”

Originally from Leeds, Alex opened Blue gents barbers in 2002 at Cheapside Knaresborough, two weeks after my son Elliot was born.

He moved to Knaresborough in 2003 and opened his second shop on Commercial Street in Harrogate the following year.

“We were at 19 Cheapside for just short of ten years and we moved into 55 High Street, 29th March 2012,” added Alex.