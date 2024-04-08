Bar at luxury hotel in Harrogate named best in North Yorkshire at National Pub and Bar Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Inn Collection Group are celebrating after a trio of its inns have been named the best pubs in their counties by the Pub & Bar Magazine as part of their 2024 annual awards programme.

The Harrogate Inn, The Bull’s Head Inn and The Swan Grasmere have been named as the best pubs in North Yorkshire, Gwynedd, and Cumbria respectively after being entered into the judging process by the Newcastle-based Pubco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entering its sixth year, The National Pub and Bar Awards celebrates the very best venues, people and service standards.

The Barking George, at The Harrogate Inn, has been named the best pub in North Yorkshire at the National Pub and Bar Awards

Receiving a record number of entries for 2024, the internal judging panel of the magazine have considered everything from perfect service and product range to aesthetic design and entertainment schedules.

Awarding Pub of the Year titles in each county of the United Kingdom, the winners will now go on to the National Pub and Bar Awards in London this June, where 15 regional winners and an overall champion will be revealed at a glamourous awards ceremony.

Tristan O’ Hana, Editor of Pub & Bar magazine, added: “These pubs represent all that is great about the modern on-trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can only imagine the fantastic variety of operations we have discovered through the judging process – it’s been an absolute pleasure to investigate just how all of these incredible operators run their businesses.

"What’s great about the awards is that all the attendees of the Grand Final are already winners – they’re the best in their county.”

Opening after a multi-million-pound renovation in July 2023, The Harrogate Inn and more specifically Barking George, has quickly established itself as a destination venue in Harrogate.

With opulent, Instagram-able surroundings, there is a sense of grandeur far removed from Barking George’s previous incarnation whilst its new outdoor terrace is the perfect spot from which to look out onto the hustle and bustle of Crescent Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a well-stocked bar serving a wide range of drinks including an extensive cocktail menu, Barking George’s Friday Night live music offering proves a particularly popular starting point for revellers.

Henry White, General Manager at The Harrogate Inn, said: “We’re naturally delighted to have picked up the award for North Yorkshire.

"To be named best in a county where there is some serious competition is humbling.