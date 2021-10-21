Bank cash helps Ripon park open shepherd’s huts

Daphne and Richard Bourne-Arton of Riverdale Rural Holidays, which is based in North Yorkshire, has invested in luxury accommodation.

Over the past 12 months, Riverdale Rural Holidays, near West Tanfield, has been supported by Lloyds Bank, with a £50,000 Bounce Back Loan in 2020, and two additional bank loans totalling £125,000.

The funding has allowed Riverdale, which is run by husband and wife Richard and Daphne Bourne-Arton, to lauch four new shepherd’s huts alongside the original lodges and four safari tents. The team is planning to launch a set of private treehouses in the next two years.

Co-owner Daphne Bourne-Arton said: “When Covid-19 struck last year, we knew we had to move quickly and get ready for the inevitable wave of pent-up holiday demand. 12 months on, and we have expanded from four to 12 lodgings, and are now welcoming guests to enjoy a totally new experience at Riverdale through our shepherds huts.