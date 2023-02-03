Back by popular demand the iconic beer that means so much to Theakston brewery and bars across North Yorkshire

At 6.5% ABV, it’s the strongest cask ale that the family-run brewery produces, and boasts a full-bodied mouthfeel, a balanced malt character and a subtly fruity aftertaste.

The seasonal beer is a celebration of the brewery’s hometown of Masham, which has links to William the Conqueror and Henry VIII.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also played home to the Court of the Peculier – from which the iconic Theakston Old Peculier ale takes its name.

At 6.5% ABV, Masham Ale is the strongest cask ale that the family-run Theakston brewery produces, and boasts a full-bodied mouthfeel, a balanced malt character and a subtly fruity aftertaste.

Fresh Fuggle hops provide a refreshing aromatic character to Theakston Masham Ale, with its tawny gold appearance and deceptively smooth, full bodied and strong flavour.

The deep, rounded flavour offered by this old favourite makes it the perfect accompaniment to strong cheeses, indulgent desserts and roasted game meats.

Simon Theakston, joint managing director, said: “Masham is pivotal to the success of Theakston, it’s been home to our business for almost 200 years.

"So it’s only right that we continue to celebrate this beautiful corner of God’s Own County by reintroducing this unique beer, specially brewed to ensure that it pairs perfectly with some local Blue Wensleydale cheese.

“We’re delighted that it’s returning to pumps after the pandemic, not only at the Black Bull in Paradise, our visitor centre, but in pubs across the country.”

Five litre mini-kegs of Masham Ale can be ordered direct from the Theakston Visitor Centre or via www.theakstons.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad