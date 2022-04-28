Awards deadline is extended to allow businesses to complete entries

The deadline for businesses to enter the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards has been extended to allow entries to be submitted over the weekend. PHOTO: Gerard Binks.

Previously, hopeful candidates had until tomorrow (Friday, April 29) to get their nominations in, but they will now also have the weekend to finalise their entries.

The extension has been granted because dozens of entries have been started online but have been left unfinished, and those entrants are now being urged to complete their nominations before the new deadline falls on Monday (May 2). The website is also still open to new entries.

The awards, which are in their 17th year, are open to businesses based across the Harrogate District, Wetherby, Tadcaster, and surrounding areas.

There are 14 categories, and entering is easy - just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and follow the links.

The awards judges, headed by Simon Eyles, managing director of Bettys, will convene next week, and a shortlist for each category will be revealed in a special edition of this newspaper on Thursday, May 19.

Another of the judges, Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman, said: “It’s an absolute honour to be invited to be part of this year’s Harrogate Business Awards judging panel.

“Harrogate and the wider district is home to a wealth of superb businesses, and I’m delighted to say a good number are located within the BID area.

“The last two years have been challenging for business, but a mixture of determination, creativity, customer loyalty and ‘Yorkshire grit’, saw many not only come through the other side, but come through stronger and better equipped to meet other unexpected challenges head on.

“I’d like to thank the Harrogate Advertiser Series for its continual support of the district’s businesses community, and letting them shine through the medium of these awards.”

The winners will be announced at a glittering gala awards ceremony hosted by Yorkshire broadcasting legend Harry Gration MBE, best known for fronting BBC regional news programme Look North.

The black-tie event will be held on Thursday, June 30 at Pavilions of Harrogate, the indoor event venue at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

It has long been regarded as one of the highlights of the region’s business calendar and will include a meal, music and drinks reception sponsored by prestige Harrogate spirits brand Slingsby Gin.

To book tickets for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence awards ceremony on June 30, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harrogate-excellence-in-business-awards-2022-tickets-288564352747

The awards are made possible by a wide range of corporate supporters, led by headline sponsor Ignition Group plc, the Knaresborough-based electric heating specialist.

Each category also has its own sponsor, including Berwins Solicitors, tourism body Destination Harrogate, hospitality company HRH Group, Impression Recruitment, Ison Harrison Solicitors, LCF Law, estate agents Nicholls Tyreman, Rudding Park and apprenticeship provider VQ Solutions.