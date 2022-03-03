Awards bounce back to celebrate business excellence across region

The winners from our Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2019 pose proudly at the Pavilions in Harrogate where we will be returning later this summer when the gala event is held ‘live’ for the first time since Covid. PHOTO: Gerard Binks.

The awards, which are launched today, aim to identify and celebrate the cream of the local business community.

Cancelled last year due to the ongoing Covid restrictions, we are delighted to be able to reinstate them as Britain reopens for business.

Entries are open to businesses based anywhere within the circulation areas of this series of newspapers, an area which covers the whole of the Harrogate District plus Wetherby, Tadcaster and neighbouring villages.

Harrogate Series Editor Matt Reeder said the return of the Excellence in Business Awards, which are sponsored by Wetherby-based electric heating retailer Ignition Group, would celebrate those who battled hard throughout the pandemic and throw light on those who are now working to breathe new life into the Harrogate district’s crucial business community.

“The dark shadow of Covid has touched us all over the past couple of years,” he said. “Be that a personal cost or a business one, we have all faced a battle of some description through difficult and uncertain times.

“The way that our business community rallied and faced up to these vast challenges really was impressive and we want to recognise these efforts in what will be a fantastic night of celebration in Harrogate this summer.

“Covid may not have completely gone away, but we are beginning to learn to live with it, and the recovery process for our business community is now where the focus must rightly sit. From our crucial hospitality and toursim sector through to our transport providers and our vast array of small independents, we certainly have plenty to shout about across the Harrogate district and I look forward to welcoming you along to the Excellence in Business Awards 2022.”

Entry to the awards is easy – just visit our newly set-up awards website at: www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and follow the links.

There are 14 categories, three of them new for 2022, and businesses may enter as many of the categories relevant to them as they like.

Entries close in eight weeks’ time, on Friday, April 29, with judging due to take place the following week.

A shortlist for each category will be revealed in a special edition of the Harrogate Advertiser on Thursday, May 19 – and all finalists will be invited to a special pre-awards night drinks reception.

The winners will then be announced at a glittering black-tie event to be held at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, June 30.

For sponsorship possibilities and ticket bookings, contact [email protected] for details.

CATEGORIES:

Best Rural Business – sponsored by HRH GROUP

Tourism Award – sponsored by RUDDING PARK

Best Leisure, Retail & Hospitality Business of the Year – sponsored by DESTINATION HARROGATE

Technology Development Award – AVAILABLE FOR SPONSORSHIP

Sustainable Business Award – sponsored by IGNITION GROUP

Best Large Company (over 50 staff) – sponsored by BERWINS SOLICITORS

Best Independent Business – sponsored by ISON HARRISON

Best SME (small or medium-sized enterprise) – sponsored by IMPRESSION RECRUITMENT

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year – sponsored by VQ SOLUTIONS

Entrepreneur of the Year – AVAILABLE FOR SPONSORSHIP

Employer of the Year – sponsored by LCF LAW

Business of the Year – AVAILABLE FOR SPONSORSHIP

Business Community Hero – AVAILABLE FOR SPONSORSHIP