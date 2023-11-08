Award-winning Harrogate hotel backs new fundraising campaign for children's charity for whole month

A top Harrogate hotel is supporting a new charity campaign to help children living with Muscular Dystrophy (MD) by offering a brand new dish to diners.

For the remainder of the month any guests or diners at Rudding Park Hotel’s Clocktower Brasserie who orders a new special venison meatball dish will be donating directly to The Muscle Help Foundation.

The award-winning hotel’s initiative to support the charity fundraising campaign will donate £5 from every meatball dish sold to Muscle Dreams which provide unique, personalised experiences that turn dreams into reality for children and young people living with MD.

Matthew Wilkinson, Head of Kitchens at Rudding Park, says: “We are thrilled to be supporting the Meatballs for Muscle Dreams campaign.

Muscle memory - Matthew Wilkinson, Head of Kitchens at Rudding Park in Harrogate, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting the Meatballs for Muscle Dreams campaign." (Picture contributed)

"Throughout November Clocktower Brasserie will feature ‘Venison Meatballs with Pappardelle, Kale and Tio Pepe Sauce’ on the menu with £5 from every dish donated to the Meatballs for Muscle Dreams campaign.

"It’s such an worthwhile cause and I am confident our Venison meatballs won’t disappoint.”

Over the past 20 years, Muscle Dreams have included everything from arranging for youngsters to meet movie stars and sporting heroes like Al Pacino and Lewis Hamilton, through to organising amazing experiences like racing around Silverstone in Porsche 9-11s.

Guests can also make their own donation to the charity as well should they wish to via a QR code on the hotel’s menus.

For anyone who can’t make it down to Rudding Park during November, Rudding Park'#s Head of Kitchens has kindly shared his special venison meatball recipe on the #meatballmonth website.

This means people wishing to support the charity, can still do so by arranging their own meatball party at home and can cook Matthew’s recipe for their guests.

The Meatball Month campaign has got the backing of an amazing array of notable chefs.

As well as Matthew Wilkinson, the campaign is also being supported by Tom Kerridge, Angela Hartnett, Tom Parker-Bowles, Ken Hom, Lawrence Dallaglio, and comedian, presenter and writer, Harry Hill, who also presents Junior Bake Off on TV.

To find out more about the campaign, visit: https://meatballmonth.com/