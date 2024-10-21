Award-winning Harrogate hairdressers launches new wig service to help people suffering with hair loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning hairdressers in Harrogate has launched a brand new service to help people who are suffering with hair loss.

For the first time, Joseph Ferraro Hair will be stocking wigs and hairpieces and offering clients a full fitting and after-care service which he hopes will help people across the district.

Joseph Ferraro said: “We have had a number of clients over the years who have come to us suffering from hair loss for a number of reasons.

“This could be having undergone chemotherapy during cancer treatment, sufferers of alopecia, or just general hair loss or thinning due to a number of other reasons.

“It has had such an impact on the way they see themselves, and their confidence.

“I wanted to be able to help out and by launching this new service at the salon, I hope it will help people who are having tough times in their lives.”

Denise Lyons, a cancer patient from Harrogate, is one of the first clients to use the salon’s new wig service.

She said: “I have metastatic breast cancer and during my time of having various chemotherapies, I have lost my hair completely twice and have had to go to Leeds and York to get wigs.

“This time, my hair has only thinned but I wanted a new wig for my 60th birthday party so turned to Joseph.

“My experience has been excellent – the kindness shown by staff and the help given to choose the correct wig was first class.

"I’ve had so many compliments and it’s great this service is now available in Harrogate.”

Former North Eastern Hairdresser of the Year, Joseph has owned and run a hair salon in Harrogate for many years.

Initially based in the centre of town, the salon has been at its present site on Leeds Road for more than a decade.

Joseph and his team are regulars at London, Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, styling models for the catwalk and top industry shows.

He spotted a need for a bespoke wig service in Harrogate after a number of enquiries from clients over the years.

Joseph added: “We want to help people like Denise who have lost hair as a result of chemotherapy and other conditions, and to support hair regrowth as they return to health.”

For more information about Joseph Ferraro Hair, visit www.josephferraro.co.uk