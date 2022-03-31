Award entries flood in as businesses open up after tough Covid years

4th April 2019 Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards. Pictured all the winners of the business awards Picture Gerard Binks

The awards, which are in their 17th year, are usually the highlight of the region’s business calendar, but were cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the break appears to have boosted interest to unseen levels, and dozens of entries have already been received within just weeks of launch.

The awards are open to businesses based across the Harrogate District, Wetherby, Tadcaster, and surrounding villages – an area which is home to thousands of companies in all sectors.

There are 14 categories, and entering is easy – just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and follow the links. Entries must be received by noon on Friday, April 29.

A shortlist of finalists for each category will be revealed in a special edition of this newspaper on Thursday, May 12.

The winners will be announced at a glittering black-tie awards ceremony to be held in Harrogate on Thursday, June 30.

The awards’ headline sponsor is Knaresborough-based electric heating specialist Ignition Group, which is supporting the event for the first time, and each category has its own sponsor. For example, the Best Small or Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) – always a hotly-contested award – is sponsored by Harrogate-based Impression Recruitment.

Director Oliver Berry said: “As a local recruitment specialist, we are delighted to be a sponsor for the Harrogate Advertiser’s Business Excellence Awards. Over the last couple of years, we have seen first-hand the struggles and challenges that both companies and employees have gone through. However, we are now experiencing more success stories than ever.

“We are an exceptionally resilient community, and what better way to recognise this than by supporting the celebration of these achievements at the awards.

“This is an ideal opportunity for companies to showcase their brands, cultures and teams to the local business community and we look forward to celebrating with all nominated businesses.”

One new category this year is Best Leisure, Retail & Hospitality Business of the Year, which is sponsored by Destination Harrogate. Gemma Rio, who leads the region’s destination management organisation, said: “Our amazing bars, restaurants, visitor attractions, accommodation providers and retailers, alongside our stunning natural assets, are what make Harrogate district such an appealing destination. We are lucky to have so many excellent businesses that make Harrogate district an attractive place to both live and visit.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Best Leisure, Retail & Hospitality Business of the Year award to recognise and celebrate these businesses. Working in partnership with such businesses is key to the success of Destination Harrogate, to ensure a collaborative approach in positioning the Harrogate district as an exceptional place to visit, meet and invest.”

There are still sponsorship opportunities available – contact [email protected] for details.