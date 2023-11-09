'Astounding' interest in Harrogate Town's junior supporters club as new partnership is announced with Homes Together

The take-up for Harrogate Town’s Junior Supporters Club has been hailed as “astounding” as the club announced an exciting new sponsorship deal to nurture the fans of the future.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new partnership will see Homes Together, providers of exceptional care for disabled people in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Gateshead, continue its close relationship with sporting clubs which welcome youngsters.

As part of the deal, eight season tickets for Harrogate Town will be offered to service users and carers across their 13 homes in Harrogate to provide them with an inclusive experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna Towler, Commercial Director at Harrogate Town FC, said “The take-up for the Junior Supporters Club has been astounding.

New sponsorship deal - Harrogate Town AFC with Homes Together and members of Harrogate Town Junior Supporters Club. (Picture contributed)

"Engaging with our younger fans in a fun and interactive way to enhance their experience with the club is key as we grow our next generation of Harrogate Town fans.

"Homes Together are the ideal partner as we both continue our journey to serve Harrogate communities.

"We are grateful for their valued support on our mission.”

Homes Together, which in 2020 took over nine additional residential homes formerly operated by local charity Henshaws, is passionate about highlighting the strength of disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It works to promote positive relationships between physical activity and the opportunities it gives to disabled people.

Each of Homes Together 's sensitively adapted residential houses offers a safe, comfortable and stimulating environment in which they can thrive.

David Ashton-Jones, Chief Executive at Homes Together, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Homes Together to support a local club that is so important to the people of Harrogate.

"Supporting the communities that our homes reside in is a top priority for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re fully on board with Harrogate Town’s goal to grow the next generation of fans.

"Our service users have taken a lot of enjoyment over the past two seasons by watching Leigh Leopards.

"It’s great that we’re now able to take them to a much more local sports club.

"We’re always try to an active part in supporting the community through our attendance at games.”

More information on Harrogate Town: https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/