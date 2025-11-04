Asda unveils newly refurbished Harrogate store as part of £12 million investment across Yorkshire
The improvements to the store on Bower Road include a simpler, more intuitive layout, new feature lighting, and modern signage.
The changes are designed to modernise the space and enhance the overall shopping experience for customers.
Highlights include a brand new George Home and general merchandise section.
Elsewhere, several key departments have also received a refresh, including a renewed Beer, Wines and Spirits section, an upgraded Fruit and Veg section, and a revamped Bakery.
The Health and Beauty department has also been given a glow-up.
The upgrade to the Harrogate store is part of Asda’s wider strategy to invest in key locations across Yorkshire to improve the shopping experience for customers and represent a significant milestone in the retailer’s 60th anniversary year.
An additional £4.6 million is being invested to upgrade two further stores in the surrounding area – Grimsby and Stockton.
All store upgrades are expected to complete by December 1.
Liz Evans, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’re so excited to welcome customers into our newly upgraded Harrogate store – the first to get an upgrade as part of our £12 million investment across Yorkshire and nearby areas.
“Asda started here 60 years ago, so putting money back into our home patch really means a lot to us.
"We want our stores to feel fresh, easy to shop, and full of great value for local families.
“This is just the start – we can’t wait to unveil more upgraded Yorkshire stores over the next few weeks.”