As a new ballot looms Harrogate BID gets ready to launch crucial new business plan

The launch at the Doubletree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa in Harrogate on Wednesday, April 26 will see the unveiling of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID)'s objectives for the 2024-2028 period.

Since being elected by local businesses for its first term in a ballot in early 2019, BID has used the money raised by a levy of businesses to boost footfall and support traders in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a rocky start, Harrogate BID settled in to address the key aspects which main the focus of its work to this day:

Harrogate BID manager Matthew Chapman.

Evening and night-time economy

Marketing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotions and events

Access and car parking

Safe, clean and welcoming

By regulation, Harrogate BID has to win a new ballot before the end of its five-year term if it is to continue its work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No date has been set yet but it is expected to take place before the end of 2023.

Despite the challenging times, Harrogate BID remains confident of winning a new election whenever it is held.

Speaking to the Harrogate Advertiser in the run-up to its key role in promoting Christmas shopping in Harrogate last December, BID manager Matthew Chapman said: “In a recent survey more than 90 per cent of businesses said they would vote yes to continue Harrogate BID, which is incredibly encouraging.

"We fully understand the pressures businesses are facing but our levy collection is higher than the national average for similar BID groups, which we believe is a sign the majority of businesses in Harrogate believe in the work of Harrogate BID.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After its successful contribution to the town’s efforts to boost trade over the festive shopping period – including the Harrogate Christmas Fayre – Harrogate BID recently completed a ‘spring’ clean of the town centre.

The forthcoming launch event, which will have a 5.30pm for a 6pm start, will see Harrogate BID present the new business plan to BID members and partners alike.

Drinks and nibbles will also be provided.