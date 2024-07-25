An office fit for a global tech giant.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commercial design and build specialist, Absolute Commercial Interiors, has unveiled the all-new office space it’s created for TV and appliance manufacturer, Hisense.

The global brand’s new HQ – located on the outskirts of Leeds at White Rose Business Park – has been completely transformed into a state-of-the-art working space, complete with breakout areas, boardroom, kitchen and its very own ‘Hisense Innovation’ showroom.

Absolute Commercial Interiors first started working with Hisense back in 2014, and since then, has worked closely with the appliance brand to ensure the new HQ is fit-for-purpose, enhances the space perfectly and creates a home its team can be proud of.

With each space optimised for Hisense’s UK team, the all-new 12,500 sq ft office was specifically designed with collaboration in mind, and features a state-of-the-art innovation suite and showroom where clients are invited to see the brand’s latest TV, refrigeration and cooking ranges first-hand.

Thomas Hare, director of fit out at Absolute, commented: “It’s been a real pleasure working with Hisense to bring our shared vision to life. Since the pandemic, offices need to offer greater flexibility, while still being inviting and exciting spaces to work, and this project strikes that balance perfectly. With private work pods, masses of natural light, a huge amount of desk space, plus private break-out areas and video conferencing room, we have created a workspace that accommodates Hisense now, and well into the future.”

Arun Bhatoye, head of marketing at Hisense: “We are delighted with how our new office space looks and functions. It’s been incredible to see the space transformed from a blank canvas into the offices we see today. We are proud to call this space our home, and to invite key customers and clients to enjoy it too. As we’re sponsoring the EUROs again this year, we wanted a space that was befitting of the brand we are today – and the Absolute team have delivered just that.”