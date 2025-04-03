‘An award like this would be a huge milestone for our small business’: Harrogate independent fashion brand shortlisted for two prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luce and Bear, an independent fashion brand in Harrogate, is celebrating after being named finalists for two prestigious awards.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand, owned by sisters Lucy and Clare Bulmer, has been shortlisted for the national Woman Who Achieves Awards, which champions inspiring female led businesses, and the Muddy Stilettos Awards, which recognise the very best lifestyle businesses across the UK.

The Woman Who Achieves Awards were founded by Sandra Garlick MBE to celebrate women in business, and as finalists, the sisters will now take part in an interview with a judging panel, sharing their business journey, impact, and future vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luce and Bear has also been named as one of five regional finalists in the ‘Women’s Style in Yorkshire’ category at the Muddy Stilettos Awards, and they now require votes from the public to win their category.

Luce and Bear, an independent fashion brand in Harrogate, has been shortlisted in the Woman Who Achieves Awards and in the ‘Women’s Style in Yorkshire’ category at the Muddy Stilettos Awards

On being shortlisted, Clare said: “We are completely shocked.

"An award like this would be a huge milestone for our small business and would mean the absolute world to us.

"It is now down to votes and we’ll need all the help we can get.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you’ve come across our little brand and like what we’re doing, please consider voting.

"We would absolutely love to bring this home for Harrogate.”

A regional winner will be selected based on votes before progressing to a national final.

A number of other Harrogate businesses have also been named as finalists in various categories, including Rudding Park Hotel, Pranzo, Richard Garfton Interior and Novu Harrogate.

To vote for Luce and Bear, visit https://yorkshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote/?c=2262

For more information about Luce and Bear, head to www.luceandbear.co.uk