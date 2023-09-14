News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
17-year-old boy killed following collision on major road in Harrogate district
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

Amazing job interview offer by Harrogate Bus Company to store chain’s staff after collapse of Wilko retail chain

Harrogate Bus Company’s parent company is offering a jobs lifeline for workers hit by the collapse of a national chain store.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The award-winning bus operator is issuing an open invitation to a guaranteed job interview to anyone with a driving licence who currently works at Wilko’s 400 stores – almost 150 of which will close in the next week, including several in Yorkshire.

Just days after administrators failed to find a buyer to take over all of the famous retail name’s stores, Transdev has stepped in to offer a potential change of career for worried former staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcomers will be given free training to learn how to drive a bus and Transdev/Harrogate Bus Company is offering a highly competitive pay and rewards package for successful applicants – and free travel for new drivers and their partners.

Award-winning Harrogate Bus Company is issuing an open invitation to a guaranteed job interview to anyone with a driving licence who currently works at Wilko’s 400 stores (Picture contributed)Award-winning Harrogate Bus Company is issuing an open invitation to a guaranteed job interview to anyone with a driving licence who currently works at Wilko’s 400 stores (Picture contributed)
Award-winning Harrogate Bus Company is issuing an open invitation to a guaranteed job interview to anyone with a driving licence who currently works at Wilko’s 400 stores (Picture contributed)
Most Popular

Transdev Training Manager Dale French said: “We were sad to hear the news about Wilko. They have stores in many of the communities we serve in Yorkshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

“We’d like to offer all Wilko colleagues who hold a current driving licence a guaranteed interview for a driving role with us.

"Right now, we have opportunities to join our driving teams at all of our ten operating centres, including seven in North and West Yorkshire.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm’s offer of a potential jobs lifeline is part of a high-profile recruitment campaign on buses and on social media by Transdev, featuring its own teams supporting newcomers in a change of career to become a bus driver.

Mr French said: "We’re looking for people who love being the best and are ready to make a fresh start – especially those with retail experience who know how to give our customers a friendly welcome, every time.

“In return, we offer a highly competitive pay and rewards package plus discounts on shopping, health and more via our Transdev Exchange app, and a generous company pension scheme with life cover.”

Full details of all current opportunities at Transdev’s operating centres in Yorkshire, visit: https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/

For an informal chat, email [email protected] or call the recruitment hotline on 01423 884633.

Related topics:WilkoWest YorkshireGreater ManchesterLancashireNorth