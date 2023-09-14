Amazing job interview offer by Harrogate Bus Company to store chain’s staff after collapse of Wilko retail chain

Watch more videos on Shots!

The award-winning bus operator is issuing an open invitation to a guaranteed job interview to anyone with a driving licence who currently works at Wilko’s 400 stores – almost 150 of which will close in the next week, including several in Yorkshire.

Just days after administrators failed to find a buyer to take over all of the famous retail name’s stores, Transdev has stepped in to offer a potential change of career for worried former staff.

Newcomers will be given free training to learn how to drive a bus and Transdev/Harrogate Bus Company is offering a highly competitive pay and rewards package for successful applicants – and free travel for new drivers and their partners.

Award-winning Harrogate Bus Company is issuing an open invitation to a guaranteed job interview to anyone with a driving licence who currently works at Wilko’s 400 stores (Picture contributed)

Transdev Training Manager Dale French said: “We were sad to hear the news about Wilko. They have stores in many of the communities we serve in Yorkshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

“We’d like to offer all Wilko colleagues who hold a current driving licence a guaranteed interview for a driving role with us.

"Right now, we have opportunities to join our driving teams at all of our ten operating centres, including seven in North and West Yorkshire.”

The firm’s offer of a potential jobs lifeline is part of a high-profile recruitment campaign on buses and on social media by Transdev, featuring its own teams supporting newcomers in a change of career to become a bus driver.

Mr French said: "We’re looking for people who love being the best and are ready to make a fresh start – especially those with retail experience who know how to give our customers a friendly welcome, every time.

“In return, we offer a highly competitive pay and rewards package plus discounts on shopping, health and more via our Transdev Exchange app, and a generous company pension scheme with life cover.”

Full details of all current opportunities at Transdev’s operating centres in Yorkshire, visit: https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/