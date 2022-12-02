All gifts are under £10 at Harrogate district village's Christmas fair this weekend because of cost of living crisis

Held in the village hall at Minskip, near Boroughbridge, all proceeds from the Christmas Gift Fayre tomorrow, Saturday, will go to St John’s Church.

Held in the village hall at Minskip, near Boroughbridge, tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a number of different stalls with all kinds of Christmas gifts, ranging from specially-made toys and decorations, to stocking fillers, books and plants.

There will also be a tombola and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All proceeds will go to St John’s Church.

One of the main organisers Debbie Hargreaves said: “We have made the decision to price everything, even our very best gifts, at under £10 because of the cost of living crisis.

"Everyone is feeling the pinch but they still want to enjoy Christmas with family and friends.

“There’s no doubt that there will be a number of fantastic bargains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All proceeds from the competition will go towards our little church, which, like so many rural churches, is desperately in need of money.”

Robert Beaumont, senior churchwarden of Minskip Church, added: “I’d like to thank Debbie and all our committee for their hard work, enthusiasm and imagination in organising this very special fayre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s Christmas Gift Fayre is also meant to enhance community spirit within Minskip.

Debbie Hargreaves said: "We pride ourselves on being a friendly and welcoming village and the fayre is a great example of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad