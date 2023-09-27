Aldi reveals the locations where it wants to open new stores - and Harrogate is on the list
In its annual trading update, Aldi said it had attracted around a million extra customers in the past 12 months with a new generation of savvy shoppers turning their back on traditional, full priced supermarkets.
Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, which opened its 1,000th store earlier this month, is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the United Kingdom – meaning it is on the hunt for more locations across the country.
The areas in Yorkshire where it is currently looking for sites include Harrogate, Sheffield and Leeds.
Aldi is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development.
The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces.
Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.
The supermarket will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres, including its new distribution centre in Leicestershire.
Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.
“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”
Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected]