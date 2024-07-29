Aldi looking to hire 250 new staff at stores in Yorkshire including Doncaster and Harrogate
The UK’s fourth largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.
This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as store cleaner and store assistant, all the way up to deputy store manager.
Stores in Yorkshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Harrogate, Doncaster, Leeds and Huddersfield.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.
“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”
Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25.
Those interested in applying for jobs can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk
