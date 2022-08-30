Aldi hiring staff at Harrogate store as part of Yorkshire-wide recruitment drive

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a boost to the local economy, the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

And it is looking to hire at its store in Harrogate’s Oak Beck Road.

The jobs include both full-time and part-time positions such as Stock Assistant and Store Assistant all the way up to Store Manager, with salaries of up to £48,490.

Aldi is recruiting 390 colleagues across Yorkshire.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.

"We look forward to welcoming even more great people in Yorkshire to become a part of our success.”

Last month, Aldi announced a second pay increase this year for its store colleagues, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket.

From September, store colleagues at Aldi will earn an industry-leading minimum hourly rate of £10.50 nationally, and £11.95 inside the M25, with paid breaks included.