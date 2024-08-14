We take a look at the best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at the best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Aug 2024, 16:03 BST
When it comes to places to go for Afternoon Tea in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

Afternoon Tea is a tea-related ritual that was introduced in Britain in the early 1840s.

It evolved as a 'mini meal' to stem the hunger and anticipation of an evening meal at 8pm.

To celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week (12-18 August), why not treat yourself to an afternoon full of sandwiches, cakes and tea.

To help you out, here are some of the best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district, according to you...

Located at 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB

1. Mama Doreen's Emporium

Located at 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB

Located at 19 West Park, Harrogate, HG1 1BJ

2. The West Park Hotel

Located at 19 West Park, Harrogate, HG1 1BJ

Located at 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU

3. Bettys Café Tea Rooms

Located at 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU

Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH

4. Cafe Lago Di Como

Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH

