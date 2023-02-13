After 15 controversial years will Tesco's dream of a superstore in Harrogate finally become a reality

Once hailed by the national media as the only town in Britain without a Tesco superstore, there have been six different Prime Ministers since the retail giant first suggested bringing that status to an end for Harrogate in 2007.

With planning committee members of Harrogate Borough Council set to decide on the latest version of Tesco’s hotly-debated plans for its first superstore in the town tomorrow, the Harrogate Advertiser takes you through everything you need to know about the story so far.

WHAT TESCO PLAN IN HARROGATE

Tesco say the new store will be located on a brownfield site at the former gas works on the corner of the 159 Skipton Road and A61 Ripon Road.

The store would be 3,651 square metres and include a petrol station, 200 car parking spaces and electric vehicle charging points.

WHY TESCO NEEDS A NEW SUPERSTORE

Tesco argues the supermarket is now needed more than ever due to the profileration of new housing around Skipton Road and in Killinghall.

Tesco says 100 new jobs would be created.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?2007

Tesco launches its plans for a new superstore on the site off Skipton Road

It is met with fierce opposition from some residents, business groups and civic groups who are concerned about its impact on retail in the town centre.

2008

The retailer withdraws its first set of proposals ollowing protests by the “No to Tesco” group, which was set up by two Harrogate residents.

2011

Tesco resurrect its plans for Harrogate.

Opponents say they want the plans to be referred to then Local Government Secretary Eric Pickles

The Independent newspaper reports on what it says is the “only postcode without a Tesco but for how much longer?”

In September Tesco’s plans for Harrogate are given the go-ahead at Harrogate Borough's planning committee with 11 councillors out of 13 voting in favour.

2016

In a decision they say has been prompted by tough market conditions, Tesco confirms they have finally ditched their plans to build a superstore on the Skipton Road site in Harrogate.

2021

After holding their own public consultation which shows support for the idea, with more than 70 per cent of 190 people who took part giving a positive response, Tesco submits an application in December 2021 for a smaller superstore in Harrogate on the same site.

2022

As the Tesco plans make their way through the planning system, rival retailer Waitrose submis a lengthy objection letter to Harrogate Borough Council saying the proposed store would "unquestionably represent a significant adverse level of impact".

The letter reads: "The Waitrose store in Harrogate, along with the nearby Asda, M&S, Tesco Express and smaller stores, all play a vital role in meeting local shopping needs, and supporting the wider vitality and viability of the town centre at a time when many sectors are struggling.

2023

In February 2023 Tesco’s plans to build a superstore are recommended for approval by a report by Harrogate Borough Council.

The council’s planning officer Kate Broadbank said: “The design and landscaping of the buildings are appropriate for this site and impacts with regards to the residential amenity, environmental impact and highways are acceptable.

"The development will create jobs and provide social, environmental and economic benefits to the local area.”

Ms Broadbank’s report concludes that a new Tesco would give an overall boost to the town.

WHAT TESCO’S OPPONENTS SAY

RESIDENTS

In January 2022 a group of residents living next to the proposed Tesco’s site on Electric Avenue launch a campaign against the proposals.

Resident Jennifer Dance says there are concerns over the consultation process, as well as the impacts on people's daily lives.

She said: "To local residents' horror Tesco quietly held a public consolation and they claimed 70 per cent were in favour of the development. However, only two residents on Electric Avenue were approached or consulted."

The residents launch a petition proclaiming: "We do not need another supermarket in this area, in a five-mile radius from this site there are 14 food stores including Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Co-op, and express shops."

THE ISSUES

TRAFFIC CONGESTION & ROADSResidents in the Electric Avenue area near the proposed site have produced their own report on the impact of a new Tesco's with a detailed list of major concerns.

In it they argue:

The location on the A59 near New Park on Skipton Road has a history of traffic congestion and is well known for being a main route through Harrogate to Knaresborough, York and the East coast.

The plans submitted by Tesco state that they propose on changing the structure of the road system on Skipton Road, adding a roundabout at the entrance to the site and widening the road.

This would mean two roundabouts and two busy road junction in this small stretch of road.

Tesco's calculations for the impact of the new superstore on car traffic under-estimate the likely road congestion that would be created, they add.

WILDLIFE

Residents claim the the proposed site is home to and feeding grounds for lots of wildlife.

They claim there have been sightings of several animals at the site including roe deer, badgers, foxes, newts, frogs, squirrels, hedgehogs, owls, cuckoos and kingfishers.

But Tesco points to an ecological study carried out by consultants which concluded the site is "dominated by habitats not considered to be of ecological importance".

The study also said that new habitat creation is proposed to offset the loss of any wildlife are

THE COOP

The Coop joins residents in criticising Tesco’s plans.

Key to the Co-op’s argument is a policy in Harrogate Borough Council’s Harrogate district Local Plan 2014-35, which says development must not “lead to a significant adverse impact” of local centres, such as the one in Jennyfields.Ms Broadbank’s report describes the potential impact on the Co-op and, therefore, the Jennyfield local centre as a “concern.”

The report estimates that the cumilative impact on the Co-op could be as high as -22.4 per cent.

WHAT HARROGATE BOROUGH COUNCIL SAYS ABOUT THE COOP

The report says the proposal therefore “fails to demonstrate compliance” with a policy test in the Local Plan.

For mitigation, the council will ask Tesco to agree to open a Tesco Express at the Jennyfields local centre if the Co-op closes within five years of the Tesco supermarket opening.

A post office and pharmacy would also be required.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT FOR TESCO’S PLANS

Although Harrogate Borough Council ‘s planning committee has been recommended to approve the plans despite “significant concerns” by some about the impact on the nearby Co-op in Jennyfields and neighbouring shops no decision on whether Harrogate will finally get a Tesco superstore after all these years has yet been made.

