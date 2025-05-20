AfPP seeks skilled professionals to join Board of Trustees
AfPP is particularly keen to hear from professionals with experience in:
- Commercial strategy
- Legal practice
- Governance and compliance
- Risk management
- Human resources
As a trustee, you’ll help shape AfPP’s strategic direction, champion safe surgical practices, and support perioperative professionals nationwide. Board meetings are held quarterly in Harrogate, with all travel and accommodation expenses covered.
“For over 60 years, AfPP has championed safe, effective surgery through education, research, and collaboration,” said Alex Duke, Chief Executive Officer of AfPP.
Alex added: “We’re looking for passionate professionals to help us take the next step in our journey. Joining our Board is a meaningful way to make a difference in surgical care and help guide the future of our organisation. Whether you’re just starting out or bringing years of experience, we’d love to hear from you.”
Apply Now
Closing Date: 5pm on Friday 1st August 2025
Full details: https://www.afpp.org.uk/trustee-vacancies/
Email applications (CV + cover letter) to: [email protected]
For further information, contact Sarah Grady, Executive Assistant to the Board.