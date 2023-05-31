Acclaimed Harrogate shop takes decision to go online-only with a "heavy heart"

Adage Dance has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the loyal customers after announcing a switch of business which, it says, is aimed at “better meeting changing consumer preferences and providing an enhanced shopping experience for its valued customers”.

Run by owner Sandi Sales along with a small team of dancers and dance 'moms' who all love to dance, the boutique store at 24 Cheltenham Parade first opened its doors in August 2015.

Since then, Adage Dance has earned a reputation as Harrogate’s hub for dancers, enthusiasts, and instructors, fostering a sense of community and supporting the growth of performing arts in Harrogate.

The decision to close the company’s bricks and mortar site was a difficult one, says Adage Dance.

In a statement, the business said: "The decision to close the physical store was not made lightly but, rather, as a strategic response to increasing costs, a need to renew the lease on the premises and evolving market dynamics and the growing demand for online shopping.

"By focusing exclusively on e-commerce, Adage Dance aims to provide greater accessibility, convenience, and an expanded product range to dancers and dance enthusiasts throughout the UK.

"The decision to close the store was made with a heavy heart but the company remains committed to serving its customers in the best possible way.”

As part of the transition, Adage Dance has made significant investments in its online infrastructure to ensure a user-friendly interface, secure payment options, and efficient order fulfilment.

The online store will offer detailed product descriptions, sizing charts, and personal guidance to assist customers in making informed purchasing decisions.

The company says it will continue to collaborate with renowned dancewear brands.

Adage Dance expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the loyal customers, dance community, and partners who have supported the physical store over "eight amazing years”.

The company looks forward to continuing these valued relationships and forging new ones online.