‘A unique play area that we are incredibly proud of’: The Playhive at Stockeld Park near Wetherby crowned UK’s best indoor play centre

The popular indoor play area at Stockeld Park near Wetherby has won a prestigious national award for a second consecutive year.

The Playhive has won an Association of Indoor Play award for the second year running, taking home the title of ‘Best Indoor Play Centre over 20,000 sq ft’.

The award was announced at a prestigious ceremony held at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Thursday, June 5, bringing together the UK’s leading innovators and operators in the indoor play sector.

This marks the second consecutive Association of Indoor Play award for Stockeld Park, having won in 2024 for ‘Best Indoor Play Centre over 12,000 sq ft’.

With The Playhive continuing to raise the bar for immersive family experiences in the UK, its popularity reflects Stockeld Park’s commitment to innovation and inclusive design.

Peter Grant, Owner of Stockeld Park, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised as the UK’s best indoor play venue for the second year in a row.

"The Playhive is a unique play area that we are incredibly proud of and I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible.”

Unveiled in 2022, The Playhive is one of Europe’s largest indoor play centres, attracting over 250,000 visitors annually.

The space features four imaginative and interconnected adventure zones – jungle, sea, space, and air – featuring towering walkways, spiralling tunnel slides, interactive games, and a separate toddler play area.

Designed to inspire creativity and play across all ages, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that continues to impress both families and industry professionals alike.

As the indoor play industry continues to evolve, Stockeld Park remains at its forefront, championing accessibility and sustainability, showcasing the magic of imaginative play.

Maria Cantarella, CEO of Association of Indoor Play, added: “This year’s theme – Shaping a Resilient Future – couldn’t be more fitting.

"From inclusive design to SEND-friendly environments, sustainability to culinary creativity, our industry is not just recovering — it’s setting global benchmarks.

"These winners exemplify what it means to lead with passion, purpose, and ingenuity.”

For more information about Stockeld Park and The Playhive, head to https://stockeldpark.co.uk/