‘A tremendous honour’: Turkish Baths in Harrogate wins ‘Best Traditional Spa Experience’ at Good Spa Guide Awards 2025

The Turkish Baths in Harrogate has been named the 'Best Traditional Spa Experience' at the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025.

The 16th Good Spa Guide Awards were held on Monday (June 23) and celebrated the spa and wellness industry across the UK in a variety of categories.

The Turkish Baths was named ‘Best Traditional Spa Experience’ – a new category that highlights facilities that offer a unique insight into how different cultures approach relaxation and rejuvenation.

The awards were presented by comedian Lou Sanders at the Spa Life UK convention at The Old Thorns Hotel and Resort in Liphook.

A spokesperson for Turkish Baths said: "A massive heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted for us in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025.

"These awards are the pinnacle of recognition in the UK spa industry, celebrating excellence and innovation.

"To be acknowledged among such incredible peers is a tremendous honour and fills us with immense pride.

"This win is a direct reflection of the passion and dedication of our fantastic team.

"Every single person at Turkish Baths in Harrogate contributes to creating the unique, authentic, and truly traditional experience our guests love.

“Thank you for being part of our journey and for helping us celebrate our cherished heritage.”

The Yorkshire Spa Retreat, near York, were also winners on the evening after being named ‘Best Boutique Spa’.

Daphne Metland, founder of The Good Spa Guide, said: “A quarter of a million spa-lovers voted in the Good Spa Guide Awards this year – confirming just how valued the UK spa industry is.

“We’ve loved celebrating all the incredible achievements from British spas in categories including Best Day Spa, Best Destinations Spa and our brand new category – Best Traditional Spa Experience.”

For a full list of award winners, visit https://goodspaguide.co.uk/awards/good-spa-guide-awards-2025