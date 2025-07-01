‘A place for fun, community, and coffee-fuelled chaos’: Popular family-run stay and play cafe in Harrogate searching for new owners

A much-loved family-run stay and play cafe in Harrogate town centre has announced it is looking for new owners to carry on its success.

The owners of Brood Coffee House, located on Commercial Street, shared on social media that they will be selling their business as they prepare to welcome a new addition to their family.

In a heartfelt message shared with customers, the owners revealed their ‘bittersweet news’.

"We’re selling our beautiful stay and play café.

"As many of you know, this little business has been our heart and soul - a place for fun, community, and coffee-fuelled chaos.

"But with baby number two on the way in December, it’s time for us to slow down and make room for this next chapter.”

The café has become a popular spot in the town where families can relax over coffee while children explore and play.

Known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere, it has been more than just a cafe – it’s been a community hub where friendships have flourished.

The owners say they are hoping to find someone who shares their passion to ‘take the reins and continue what we’ve started’.

"If you’ve ever dreamed of running your own magical space for families, or know someone who has, now’s the time.

“Thank you for all the love and support – we’re so grateful.”

If you’re interested in buying Brood Coffee House, you should get in touch by emailing [email protected] or by sending a direct message on Facebook.

Brood Coffee House is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am till 4pm and closed on weekends.

For more information, visit https://broodcoffeehouse.com/