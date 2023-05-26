A fantastic night celebrating the very best in business at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

It was a fantastic night enjoyed by all at the Pavilions of Harrogate where 15 awards were given out, hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after winning the Rural Business of the Year award, Claire Baxter, owner of Claire Baxter Gallery, said: “It’s so exciting as I really didn’t think I would win anything so even being here was just amazing, let alone winning.

The winners of the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023 at the Pavilions of Harrogate

“I was really surprised as it was fantastic to even have been nominated, let alone win the award and it just makes everything that I have been doing for the last couple of years really worthwhile.

"I’m really proud of everything that we have done and my team because I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Cotton, Managing Director of HRH Group, who won the Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business award added: “It feels amazing to win this award.

“I’m so proud of the team as we were up against some really stiff competition and to be recognised in your business community is the icing on the cake for us.

"There were some of the best people in Harrogate here tonight so to be able to share the whole night with them was special and to go up on stage to receive the award is amazing.”

Here is a full list of all the winners from the night...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions)

Scott Palmer - Labcorp

Tourism Award (sponsored by Rudding Park)

Harrogate International Festivals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Technology & Digital Award

Strive Group

Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group)

Claire Baxter Gallery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Independent Business

Astral Gymnastics

Sustainability Award

Harrogate College

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award (sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels)

Belzona

Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law)

Beaucare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)

The Wild Swan

Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)

HRH Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business in the Community (sponsored by Brackenfield School)

Verity Frearson

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)

Alastair Taylor – NYnet Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins Solicitors)

Vida Healthcare

Business of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)

Verity Frearson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Recognition Award (sponsored by BigBamboo)