News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

A fantastic night celebrating the very best in business at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards last night saw some of the district's best businesses recognised at a glittering event.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th May 2023, 09:27 BST- 2 min read

It was a fantastic night enjoyed by all at the Pavilions of Harrogate where 15 awards were given out, hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after winning the Rural Business of the Year award, Claire Baxter, owner of Claire Baxter Gallery, said: “It’s so exciting as I really didn’t think I would win anything so even being here was just amazing, let alone winning.

The winners of the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023 at the Pavilions of HarrogateThe winners of the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023 at the Pavilions of Harrogate
The winners of the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023 at the Pavilions of Harrogate
Most Popular

“I was really surprised as it was fantastic to even have been nominated, let alone win the award and it just makes everything that I have been doing for the last couple of years really worthwhile.

"I’m really proud of everything that we have done and my team because I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Cotton, Managing Director of HRH Group, who won the Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business award added: “It feels amazing to win this award.

“I’m so proud of the team as we were up against some really stiff competition and to be recognised in your business community is the icing on the cake for us.

"There were some of the best people in Harrogate here tonight so to be able to share the whole night with them was special and to go up on stage to receive the award is amazing.”

Here is a full list of all the winners from the night...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions)

Scott Palmer - Labcorp

Tourism Award (sponsored by Rudding Park)

Harrogate International Festivals

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Technology & Digital Award

Strive Group

Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group)

Claire Baxter Gallery

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best Independent Business

Astral Gymnastics

Sustainability Award

Harrogate College

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award (sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels)

Belzona

Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law)

Beaucare

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Small Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)

The Wild Swan

Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)

HRH Group

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Business in the Community (sponsored by Brackenfield School)

Verity Frearson

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)

Alastair Taylor – NYnet Ltd

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins Solicitors)

Vida Healthcare

Business of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)

Verity Frearson

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Special Recognition Award (sponsored by BigBamboo)

David Simister

Related topics:Simon CottonHarrogate