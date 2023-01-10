Harrogate rail passengers will be able to travel on some journeys for 50p as part of Northern's flash sale.

Northern has announced today a flash sale with five million train tickets for journeys across the North of England, including the North Yorkshire, available from as little as 50p.

The sale runs until 4pm this Friday, 13 January and is valid for travel between next Tuesday, 17 January and Friday, 10 March on Northern services only as part of a national effort to revive passenger numbers which have never fully returned to pre Covid pandemic levels.

Local routes available with 50p sale fares in both directions include:

From Harrogate to York

From Harrogate to Knaresborough

From Harrogate to Leeds

From Knaresborough to Leeds

As well as some passengers’ reluctance to return to train travel and others who are still working from home after the pandemic, rail passenger levels are also struggling in the face of industrial action.

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said: “We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.

"This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p."

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “This is our biggest ever Flash Sale – with 50p, £1 and £1.50 fares available across all parts of our network.

“We know our customers travel for a multitude of reasons – so our hope is this sale will make five million of them – be they for days out, weekends away or catch-ups with friends - that bit more affordable.

“Customers should book early to avoid disappointment.

"Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

Northern’s new, expanded timetable came into effect in December 2022

Exclusions will apply on the following routes

• Leeds to Manchester

• Leeds to Sheffield via Moorthorpe

• Leeds to Sheffield via Castleford

• Leeds to Chester