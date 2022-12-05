50% off food offer by new Harrogate restaurant is extended through Christmas period

The 80-seat restaurant-bar located upstairs on Cheltenham Crescent posted that "we've been been delighted by the response from diners since opening HG1 Grill & World Bar."

As well as an ever-changing cocktail and drinks list, which focuses on new trends from around the world, HG1 now says it is so excited about its brand new chef and menu they have decided to extend its current 50% off food offer until January 1, 2023.