1966 England World Cup winner's medal and more up for auction at North Yorkshire auctioneers

The estimate for England legend Alan Ball's1966 World Cup Cap has been set at £15,000-25,000 by a North Yorkshire auctioneers.

That – plus his 1966 World Cup Final number seven shirt plus his 1966 World Cup Cap - will come under the hammer at Tennants Auctioneers on December 9, coinciding with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tennants Auctioneers’ Sporting Specialist Kegan Harrison said: “The 1966 World Cup victory will always be a golden moment in English sporting history, and we are absolutely delighted and honoured to be handling the sale of these extraordinary items.

"It has been 56 years since that incredible match but it is still very close to the hearts of all football fans.”

The estimated price of these remarkable artefacts is:

1966 FIFA World Cup Winner’s Medal: £80,000-120,000 (plus buyer’s premium).

1966 World Cup Final No.7 Shirt: £30,000-50,000 (plus b.p.).

1966 World Cup Cap: £15,000-25,000 (plus b.p.).

Lancashire-born midfield footballer Alan Ball was the youngest and least experienced member of the legendary 1966 World Cup winning team at just 21-years-old.

He received widespread acclaim for his energetic and passionate performance adjudged fundamental to the England team’s victory.

Ball sold his medal and cap at auction in 2005 when they were purchased by the owner of Bolton Wanderers, businessman and philanthropist Edwin ‘Eddie’ Davies (1946-2018).