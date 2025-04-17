Zero Carbon Harrogate hosts Carbon Literacy Training as part of Great Big Green Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of Great Big Green Week, the UK's biggest celebration of action to tackle climate change, Zero Carbon Harrogate is excited to announce a Carbon Literacy Training session on June 11th, 2025, an full day in person session designed to empower individuals, businesses, and community leaders with the knowledge and skills they need to take action on climate change and reduce their carbon footprint!

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The climate crisis is one of the most pressing challenges of our time. From extreme weather events to rising energy costs, the impacts of climate change are already being felt in communities across the UK. But with the right knowledge and action, we can make a difference. That’s where Carbon Literacy Training comes in.

As a nationally recognised qualification, the training equips participants with the skills to reduce carbon emissions in their daily lives and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The session, held in-person at Starling Cafe in Harrogate's town centre, is open to residents, business owners, and local leaders who are passionate about making a positive change – and is particularly useful for anyone who wants to drive change at a local level, based on an informed, science-backed accredited qualification.

Carbon Literacy training session with Zero Carbon Harrogate and Full Circle Funerals

Heavily discounted at £95, you can book your place - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carbon-literacy-training-in-harrogate-in-person-tickets – the price includes lunch, refreshments throughout the day, all materials, and training time, plus a small donation to go to Zero Carbon Harrogate to support them to do more exciting events.

Participants will learn how to evaluate their carbon footprint, identify reduction strategies, and commit to measurable actions. By the end of the training, attendees can walk away with a practical action plan for reducing their carbon impact and fostering a greener, more sustainable future for Harrogate.

This event is being delivered in partnership with Full Circle Funerals, a local B Corp committed to sustainability and community-driven initiatives. Their dedication to environmental responsibility aligns perfectly with the goals of the training, making this partnership a natural fit in advancing local climate action, and timed to coincide with the Great Big Green Week, which runs from June 7-15, and is all about celebrating community-led actions to tackle climate change and protect nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to be a part of Great Big Green Week and to provide local people with the knowledge and tools they need to lead the way in tackling climate change.” says Zero Carbon Harrogate’s Climate Action Coordinator Sunita Soundur. “This training is for everyone who wants to understand how to make a difference and be part of the solution.”

With Great Big Green Week events taking place nationwide, this training represents an important local opportunity for residents to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

It’s time to act – together, we can make Harrogate a leader in climate action.