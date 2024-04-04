Yorkshire Dogs Calendar 2025: competition open now
and live on Freeview channel 276
From 3rd April to May 1st you can upload your favourite picture of your dog for £5 and get your friends and family to vote.
One vote costs £1 and you can vote as many times as you like.
The dog with the most votes will appear on the Calendar cover and the next top 12 vote getters will win one month each.
All winners will have a complimentary session with Suzanne Craigie Photos to capture their dogs calendar image.
SYD Rescue “does what it says on the tin” – it saves dogs that are vulnerable and at risk in the county of Yorkshire. SYD Rescue is a volunteer led rescue charity with kennels in the Yorkshire Dales where dogs from pounds, vets and the general public are cared for and rehabilitated. After a period of reassessment by experienced SYD Rescue staff, dogs are handed over to their selected new families.
The SYD Rescue volunteers are a caring friendly group dedicated to the task of finding the right home for Yorkshires vulnerable and at risk dogs.
Suzanne has been working with them for over two years, donating time to take photos of the dogs that are ready for new homes.
Last year she completed a ten session contribution to the TAILS OF THE WORLD book. Those sessions raised £500 and were donated to SYD Rescue. The Tails of the World book is out now and available to buy on Amazon.
If you'd like to enter and help save Yorkshire's dogs, you can do so via the Suzanne Craigie Photography website, where you'll find a link to the dedicated, live competition page. Rally friends and family to enter and vote too!