Yorkshire care home celebrates 80th anniversary of VE Day

Residents and colleagues at Anchor’s Wetherby Manor care home in Wetherby came together in celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. Decorated with vibrant poppies and patriotic bunting, Wetherby Manor was transformed into a nostalgic indoor street party where memories of wartime resilience and post-war celebration came alive.

Local singer Albert Stott delivered a performance of wartime classics, including Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll meet again’, prompting spontaneous sing-alongs and even a few dance steps from residents who had lived through the historic end of World War II.

Among those celebrating was 102-year-old Daphne Turner, who served in the Women's Royal Naval Service (Wrens) as a teleprinter operator during the war. "I remember the night before VE Day so clearly. I was working the teleprinter night shift when suddenly the busy communication lines fell strangely quiet. That silence was actually the first sign of peace, though we didn't realise it then.

“For those of us at Wetherby Manor who lived through the Second World War and other conflicts, these aren’t just moments from history - they're our memories. It's wonderful to celebrate this 80th anniversary together with friends, family and a community who understand what that day truly meant to us all."

Wetherby Manor’s transformation into a 1940s street party allowed residents to reminisce about their personal connections to this key moment in history, with many sharing stories of where they were when peace was declared in Europe.

As part of the celebrations, residents, including Daphne, Ivy May, Arnold, Rita and Eddie shared personal reflections in inspirational interviews, recounting their connection to a pivotal moment that shaped the course of their lives and the nation's history.

Rob Martin, Managing Director of Care Services at Anchor, said: "VE Day celebrations are incredibly important to all of us at Anchor, not only to commemorate such a historic moment but also to honour the personal experiences of our residents who lived through those times.

“We understand the importance of creating meaningful activities that connect our residents with their memories and celebrate their contributions. The stories shared by residents like Daphne and Eddie are precious living history, and we're privileged to help keep these memories alive.

“With an increasing number of our care homes, including Wetherby Manor, proudly accredited with Veteran Friendly Framework status, we are committed to providing environments where those who have served are recognised, respected and feel fully supported.”

For more information about Anchor’s VE Day activities, please visit: https://www.anchor.org.uk/news-events-blogs/news/marking-80th-anniversary-ve-day