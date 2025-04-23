West Tanfield open gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The picturesque village of West Tanfield, beloved by photographers from happy snappers to artistic professionals, are holding their first ever Open Gardens event.

Car parking and registration will be in the field in the centre of the village within an easy stroll of most gardens.

Eighteen gardens, of all types and styles will be available to wander through and enjoy, many of them with the river Ure running along their borders. Farmhouse gardens, cottage gardens, commercial gardens and even island gardens. We should perhaps also mention that the Bull Inn riverside beer garden has been voted best loved pub garden in Yorkshire.

Refreshments, of course, will be needed and besides the two excellent public houses, the aforementioned Bull and the Bruce Arms, the village hall will be hosting as well where there will also be an exhibition by artists from the local painting group.

Proceeds from the weekend will go mainly towards refurbishing the heating system in St Nicholas church, with other local clubs also benefitting.