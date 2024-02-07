West End singer and actress live at the National Centre for Early Music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rebecca Caine - Dividing Day - A journey of self discovery with help from writers including Bernstein, Bucchino, Guettel, La Chiusa, Sondheim, Weill and Yeston.

Her operatic credits include the roles of Lulu, Vixen, Marguerite, Violetta, Susanna for companies such as English National Opera, Glyndebourne, Nice, Glimmerglass and Scottish Opera.

Rebecca Caine has plenty to sing about in her new show Dividing Day, interpreting some of the most interesting classical/contemporary Musical Theatre writers whilst finding the frustrating relevance of music from an earlier era and struggling to find her own place in an ever changing world.

Rebecca Caine

‘Spotless soprano’- Independent

‘Caine gives a terrific central performance as Iris, sumptuously sung, acted with considerable subtlety’ - Guardian

‘The production is carried, brilliantly, by the soprano Rebecca Caine. Her Robinson combines burningly neurotic conviction with riveting vulnerability’ - Financial Times

‘The remarkable Canadian soprano Rebecca Caine is outstanding’ - The Observer

‘As played and sung by the superb Rebecca Caine, Robinson is far more interesting than a ranting caricature’ – The Times

She recently received rave reviews for her performances in The Light In The Piazza in the USA and Conor Mitchell's Abomination at the Southbank Centre, and in between is occasionally found anywhere in the world taking the veil as the world’s least likely Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music!

And of course currently in Dividing Day across the UK!