Weekend retreat with ‘awoke yoga’ at Acorn Wellness in Harrogate

Throughout the retreat, guests will enjoy wholesome home-cooked meals thoughtfully prepared to celebrate craftsmanship, sustainability, and the joy of eating delicious food together. Each dish served tells a story, honouring the dedication of farmers and artisan producers whilst nourishing the body with their nutritional benefits.

Guided yoga flows, complemented by breath relaxation and meditation sessions, form the core of the retreat's wellness offerings. These activities are optional and accessible to participants of all levels, allowing each individual to tailor their experience to suit their needs.

Furthermore, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the sumptuous surroundings of Acorn, including full access to the spa facilities featuring a relaxing sauna and steam room.

Acorn Wellness Retreat, Harrogate

"We are delighted to offer our unique retreat at the beautiful Acorn, providing our guests with a holistic experience that combines guided yoga flows, mindfulness and nourishing food," says Victoria Hozaifeh, Founder, awoke yoga.

‘‘Whether you're seeking relief from stress, a deeper connection with yourself, or simply a path to greater vitality, awoke yoga offers a supportive environment where you can embark on your own journey towards a more vibrant and fulfilling life.’’ adds Victoria Dougherty, Founder, awoke yoga.

Spaces for the awoke yoga retreat are limited, and early booking is encouraged to secure a spot. Early bird rates start from only £400 pp inclusive of 2 night’s accommodation, all classes, experiences and food. For more information and reservations, please contact [email protected]

About awoke yoga: awoke yoga exists to help people enhance the quality of their lives, offering an understanding of how food choices and simple principles of yoga can be used to bring back balance to our hectic lives. awoke was born from the founder’s own journeys through the intense pressures of life, finding balance through yoga and food with life changing results. With a foundation built on personal experience and a commitment to empowering others, awoke Yoga is here to guide others on the path to a more vibrant and fulfilling life.