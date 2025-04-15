Unique micro exhibition opens at Yorkshire Sculpture Park for May Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Sculpture Park has a unique micro exhibition opening over the May Bank Holiday showcasing specially-created works by up & coming artist George Moody.

Recipient of Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s Yorkshire Graduate Award for 2024, Moody spent two weeks in residence researching and developing the new work which will be displayed in the Park’s Boathouse between 3–5 May 2025.

Moody recently graduated from the University of Leeds with an MA in Performance Design. Their multi-disciplinary practice spans bio art, sculpture, photography, installation and digital technologies.

During their residency Moody collected and combined water samples from YSP’s lakes with de-composable bioplastics made from algae to produce a series of large scale, seasonal, ‘bio paintings’. Experimenting with natural and artificial light forms to activate the works, they hope to learn about the lifespan of bioplastics and how the natural environment will impact the material’s growth.

For more information go to www.ysp.org.uk