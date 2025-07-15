Top rated Dales attraction celebrates 50th birthday with 50% off

50 years ago, the Nidderdale Museum first opened its doors. It was all started off by a group of local enthusiasts and has since grown to a huge collection of over 30,000 items displayed imaginatively within a large Victorian Workhouse. As well as the enthralling displays, there are 15 life-size re-creations (such as a complete Cobbler’s Shop), videos, a children's trail....and so much more. Online reviews place it in the top 10% of all museums nationwide.

The museum’s Chair, Sue Welch said “We owe a great debt to those tireless and dedicated volunteers 50 years ago who had the foresight and enthusiasm to set up this amazing museum. The dale has such a rich history and the museum allows everyone, even today, to be immersed in all aspects of life in times past”.

The themed displays cover many different aspects of ordinary people’s lives, such as Farming, Law and Order, The World Wars, Poverty and the Workhouse, Railways, Local Industries and many more. You’ll also find a pub snug, a Victorian schoolroom, a village shop, a Courtroom, and even a mine tunnel. It is all housed in a historic old workhouse in Pateley Bridge. Visitors leave glowing comments such as “This is fabulous; a genuine cornucopia”, “So much to see, I could spend hours”, and even “I’m no museum junky but this place was brilliant!”. And it is still entirely volunteer-run today, welcoming both visitors and researchers.

Nidderdale Museum is located at the top of King St in Pateley Bridge, HG3 5LE. Regular opening hours from April to October are Tuesday to Sunday (plus bank holidays), 1.30 - 4.30pm.

