You will leave theatre singing and dancing with the Harrogate Operatic Players production of Kinky Boots - it runs until Saturday February 5

The Harrogate Operatic Players Kinky Boots show is a production of spectacular proportions, has a set worthy of the West End and music by the fabulous Cyndi Lauper

In a massive shoebox of glorious songs, fabulous dance numbers, a ton of makeup and of course vertiginous high heels, writes Gill McVey.

Some very capable performances by all the principles, with instantly likeable characters.

There were outstanding solo performances from Chris Mooney as Lola and Richard Hawley as Charlie.

Not my Father’s Son, towards the end of Act 1, is an absolute highlight.

Some wonderful one-liners and thought-provoking quotes run all the way through the show.

A huge cast with too many to pick out but special mention to the two young actors who played young Charlie, Marley Hurren and young Simon, Oli Vincent. It was great to see such young talent on show, it bodes well for HOP’s future.

Well done to Mike Kirkby for superb direction, Jim Lunt for the glorious music and Richard Lill for the fabulous costumes.

You will leave the theatre singing, dancing and clapping with this uplifting story of diversity and challenge.

The show runs at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday February 2 until Saturday February 5 , daily at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.